Podcast: The fight to change COVID-19 vaccine-hesitant hearts and minds

California has one of the lowest coronavirus transmission rates in the country. More than 70% of adults have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But many people still refuse to get the jab. Public health officials worry these people will be at particular risk of infection from other unvaccinated people once the state reopens on Tuesday.

Today, guest host Erika D. Smith takes us to the front lines, where canvassers are making a final push to get holdouts vaccinated in South L.A. before the state reopens. We’ll also hear from L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks about her struggles to persuade her sister to get the shot.

Host: L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith

Guest: L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks

