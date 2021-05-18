Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Science

COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know about hesitancy and access

Share

The Times has spoken with people from around Southern California, as well as experts, about COVID-19 vaccines. Why should people take them? Why do some people not want to? What does it mean to vaccinate communities equitably? How can we have productive conversations with people who are hesitant?

Advertisement