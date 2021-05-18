COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know about hesitancy and access
The Times has spoken with people from around Southern California, as well as experts, about COVID-19 vaccines. Why should people take them? Why do some people not want to? What does it mean to vaccinate communities equitably? How can we have productive conversations with people who are hesitant?
Helping people overcome vaccine hesitancy will get us back to normal faster. Here’s how to have a productive conversation that can lead to changing someone’s mind.
People around Southern California answer the question: Will you get a COVID vaccination?
Amid the push for herd immunity, 5% of adults may be avoiding vaccines due to an intense fear of needles. It is common, and it can be overcome.
We traveled around the L.A. region to ask people whether or not they would take the vaccine, and if not, why. Then we posed their questions to two experts. Here’s what they said.
After hearing from Southern Californians who did not want to get a COVID-19 vaccination, we spoke with a medical expert about opinions about vaccines.
Los Angeles County continues a drop-in COVID vaccination option for anyone 16 or older. Appointments are wide open in other counties too.
Racial gap among COVID-19 vaccine recipients still ‘very disturbing,’ L.A. county officials say
L.A. County must ensure vaccinations are far more accessible to Black and Latino residents if the region ever wants to see herd immunity and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
A hard-hit community needed vaccines. Here’s how a clinic came together in a church parking lot
Baldwin Park had the second-highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the San Gabriel Valley, yet it lagged in vaccinations. Here’s how a church and various other groups set up a clinic
Governments rely on data that don’t differentiate between groups of Asian Americans , but wealth gaps, language barriers, technology can all make a big difference
Doctors really want to vaccinate Black people against COVID-19. Unequal access to shots fuels mistrust
Amid disparities, Black doctors use TikTok and Instagram to foster restorative justice and encourage the most vulnerable to get vaccinated.
Providers throughout Los Angeles County administered 144,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last week of April compared with the week prior — the clearest evidence yet that the demand for doses has dropped significantly.
More Coverage
Places around the U.S. are offering incentives to try to energize the nation’s slowing vaccination drive and get Americans to roll up their sleeves.
Vaccine demand is dwindling, but that doesn’t mean everyone in California who wants a shot can get one — as one Bay Area doctor can attest.
Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has fallen off around the U.S. to the point where some states and counties are turning down new shipments.
People with developmental disabilities practice taking shots to avoid anxiety, and potential physical resistance, when time arrives to take the COVID-19 vaccine.