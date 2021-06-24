Podcast: Katie Hill takes revenge porn fight to Congress

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

In 2018, Katie Hill made national news when she beat an incumbent to win the 25th Congressional District in Southern California. She was part of a wave of progressive, female Democrats who promised to take on then-President Trump. But less than a year later, Rep. Hill resigned. Intimate photos of her leaked online. She was a victim of revenge porn.

Now, the former congresswoman is pushing her former colleagues to make the sharing of intimate pictures without consent a federal crime.

Advertisement

On today’s episode, we talk to L.A. Times political reporter Seema Mehta, who has covered Hill’s downfall and current advocacy work. And we hear from the former congresswoman herself.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times political reporter Seema Mehta and former Rep. Katie Hill

More reading:

Katie Hill fights to make revenge porn a federal crime and ponders another run for office

Katie Hill ordered to pay $220,000 in attorneys’ fees in revenge porn case

Column: Why Katie Hill has to pay legal fees for a newspaper that published nude photos of her

Listen to more episodes of The Times here