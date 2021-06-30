Podcast: A ride-along with the Afghan Air Force
Today, we examine the Afghan Air Force — its history, its success, its tenuous future. We talk with two of my L.A. Times colleagues who went on a helicopter ride-along ... that came under attack.
Since 2010, the U.S. military and other allies have spent $8.5 billion to support the Afghan Air Force. In a long war characterized by inefficiencies and failures, this has proved to be one of the few success stories. Now, its days might be numbered.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos and L.A. Times foreign correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam
