Podcast: A ride-along with the Afghan Air Force

Today, we examine the Afghan Air Force — its history, its success, its tenuous future. We talk with two of my L.A. Times colleagues who went on a helicopter ride-along ... that came under attack.

Since 2010, the U.S. military and other allies have spent $8.5 billion to support the Afghan Air Force. In a long war characterized by inefficiencies and failures, this has proved to be one of the few success stories. Now, its days might be numbered.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos and L.A. Times foreign correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam

