Podcast: QAnon disrupts the yoga and wellness worlds
QAnon or New Age? Increasingly, in California’s vast health, wellness and spiritual worlds, there’s an intersection between the two communities so pronounced that the phenomenon has a new nickname — Woo-Anon — and it’s coming to a yoga studio near you.
Today, we speak with L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson and yoga instructor Seane Corn about the growing movement, as well as the broken friendships and business partnerships that are happening in a once-placid scene.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson, and yoga instructor Seane Corn
