Podcast: QAnon disrupts the yoga and wellness worlds

QAnon or New Age? Increasingly, in California’s vast health, wellness and spiritual worlds, there’s an intersection between the two communities so pronounced that the phenomenon has a new nickname — Woo-Anon — and it’s coming to a yoga studio near you.

Today, we speak with L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson and yoga instructor Seane Corn about the growing movement, as well as the broken friendships and business partnerships that are happening in a once-placid scene.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura J. Nelson, and yoga instructor Seane Corn

More reading:

California’s yoga, wellness and spirituality community has a QAnon problem

‘Woo-Anon’: The creep of QAnon into Southern California’s New Age world

Former La Habra police chief, now yoga instructor, indicted on Capitol riot conspiracy charges

