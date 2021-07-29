Podcast: Our biggest reservoir will save us! Wait, no

In Episode 4 of Drought Week, we focus on Lake Mead, created by the Hoover Dam and fed by the Colorado River. It’s the nation’s biggest reservoir, providing water to 25 million people in California, Nevada, Arizona and Mexico.

Lake Mead is projected to shrink this year to levels that would trigger the first-ever official shortage declaration in the region. That means Nevada, Arizona and Mexico would have to make do with less water. If the trend continues another year, California gets partially cut off too.

L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem visited Lake Mead and talked to cattle ranchers, fishermen and other stakeholders. What they had to say ain’t reassuring.

After that, track and field athlete Christina Clemons talks about her road to the Olympics and what it’s like to be a Black woman representing the United States.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem and track and field athlete Christina Clemons

