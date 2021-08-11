Advertisement
Podcast: Emmys favorites, underdogs and ‘Below Deck’

Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in "Ted Lasso."
Jason Sudeikis, left, and Brett Goldstein in comedy series favorite “Ted Lasso.”
(Apple TV+)
In this collaboration with our sister podcast “The Envelope,” we talk all things Emmys, which are coming up Sept. 19. Who are the favorites? The snubs? The underdogs? In this roundtable, host Gustavo Arellano — who still subscribes to DirecTV and mostly watches local news and all things Bravo, so at least he’s familiar with “Below Deck” — joins his entertainment-side colleagues. They know what’s up.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: “The Envelope” columnist Glenn Whipp and L.A. Times television editor Matt Brennan

More reading:

Last year, we turned to TV for comfort. Emmy voters followed suit

This year’s Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over

The BuzzMeter experts predict the 2021 Emmy winners — and so can you

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our intern is Ashlea Brown. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
