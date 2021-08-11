Podcast: Emmys favorites, underdogs and ‘Below Deck’

In this collaboration with our sister podcast “The Envelope,” we talk all things Emmys, which are coming up Sept. 19. Who are the favorites? The snubs? The underdogs? In this roundtable, host Gustavo Arellano — who still subscribes to DirecTV and mostly watches local news and all things Bravo, so at least he’s familiar with “Below Deck” — joins his entertainment-side colleagues. They know what’s up.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Advertisement

Guests: “The Envelope” columnist Glenn Whipp and L.A. Times television editor Matt Brennan

More reading:

Last year, we turned to TV for comfort. Emmy voters followed suit

This year’s Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over

The BuzzMeter experts predict the 2021 Emmy winners — and so can you