The BuzzMeter: Experts predict the 2021 Emmys - and so can you
The 2021 Emmys are coming, and our Buzzmeter panel of experts is coming after them.
Our six veteran TV journalists have their ears to the ground as they survey the advance tremors in 14 categories. In this first of three rounds, they list shows and performers they think will get attention from the academy, as well as others they think deserve to be in the conversation (collectively, what’s getting “buzz”). As we get closer to the July 13 nominations announcement, they’ll make their Round 2 predictions for what they think actually will be nominated. After that, they’ll predict the winners in Round 3.
This week, we feature the panel’s picks for what’s getting buzz for best drama series. Not only can you check out all their Emmy predictions below; you can vote for your favorites in the polls for each week’s featured category.
It’s startling to realize, as panelist Glenn Whipp points out, Netflix has never won a series Emmy — drama or comedy — considering its lineage includes “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Ozark” and, of course, “The Crown.” Upstart Apple TV+ is in position to break that seal this year with comedy favorite “Ted Lasso.” Is this the year the juggernaut of streamers lumbers off with the Emmy “Crown”?
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Meter, meter on the wall, what’s the buzziest of them all?
OK, it’s “The Crown,” by a lot, but what else are our pugnacious prognosticators picking to compete for the drama series Emmy in Round 1?
The category has some of the usual suspects — “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us”; some new blood — “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country”; and some that might surprise — “The Boys,” “P-Valley.” The question is, what’s to stop this from being anything but a coronation for “The Crown,” which, surprisingly, has never won for drama series?
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Bridgerton”
- “Pose”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “In Treatment”
- “The Boys”
- “Perry Mason”
- “Godfather of Harlem”
- “This Is Us”
- “P-Valley”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
“The Boys”
“The Crown”
“Bridgerton”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Mandalorian”
“Godfather of Harlem”
“Pose”
“Lovecraft Country”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
“The Crown”
“Pose”
“Bridgerton”
“The Mandalorian”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“In Treatment”
“This Is Us”
“ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Succession’ aren’t eligible, which means ‘This is Us’ might be able to squeeze in there as the sole broadcast drama. Or maybe voters will nominate something good instead, like ‘P-Valley.’ (Now streaming on Starz!)”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“Bridgerton”
“Lovecraft Country”
“P-Valley”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
“The Crown”
“Bridgerton”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Pose”
“The Mandalorian”
“This Is Us”
“Perry Mason”
“I yearn for the days when wild network series like ‘Evil’ and ‘Prodigal Son ‘could be in the potential mix, but ‘The Crown’ would tower over the pack regardless. And kudos to ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ and ‘Bridgerton’ for bringing diversity and variety.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
“The Crown”
“In Treatment”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Mandalorian”
“Perry Mason”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Pose”
“The Boys”
“Hard to imagine anything beating ‘The Crown.’”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
“The Crown”
“The Mandalorian”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Bridgerton”
“Pose”
“In Treatment”
“The Boys”
“Netflix has never won a series Emmy, but what’s going to beat ‘The Crown?’ The force isn’t that strong with Baby Yoda.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Although Emma Corrin comes in fourth in the first-round rankings, several of our panelists believe the race is a dead heat between her and the Queen Mum herself, Oscar winner Olivia Colman. On the other hand, both Uzo Aduba and Elisabeth Moss have won before — Aduba three times, including last year, Moss twice (once as producer) — and Moss’ arc on “Handmaid’s Tale” is bending more and more extremely.
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)
- Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
- Aya Cash (“The Boys”)
- Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”)
- Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”)
- Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)
Aya Cash (“The Boys”)
Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)
Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
“Never mind who rounds out the remaining slots—this category will come down to a race between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)
Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
“The battle is between the queen and the doomed princess, and maybe Emma Corrin has the edge for exceeding expectations. (We never doubted Olivia Colman.) If they cancel each other out, Jurnee Smollett could deliver an upset.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”)
Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)
“The academy loves Uzo.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
“Corrin is a terrific actress and was entirely convincing rollerskating to Duran Duran.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Yet another category with a “Crown” atop it: Josh O’Connor‘s portrayal of a tortured, spineless Prince Charles. Panelist Matt Roush sees the possibility of a “Schitt’s Creek”-like sweep (flood?).
However, O’Connor’s first-round points total is just ahead of previous winner Billy Porter in the final season of “Pose,” and this would be the academy’s only opportunity to handsomely reward Regé-Jean Page for “Bridgerton.” Watch out for upsets — “Mosquito Coast’s” reception may be mixed, but the praise for Justin Theroux‘s lead performance is widespread. Also: No fewer than five portrayals of action heroes as you’ve never seen them make the list.
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
- Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
- Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
- Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)
- Antony Starr (“The Boys”)
- Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)
- Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
- Karl Urban (“The Boys”)
- Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Antony Starr (“The Boys”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Karl Urban (“The Boys”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)
Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
“Pretty much the entirety of ‘Pose’s’ final season could serve as Billy Porter’s Emmy reel. Looking forward to the Pray Tell vs. Prince Charles showdown.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Karl Urban (“The Boys”)
Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)
Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)
“If ‘The Crown’ pulls a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and sweeps, Josh O’Connor’s tormented prince is poised for a deserved win. And while Billy Porter triumphed in ‘Pose’s’ final act, I have a soft spot for Matthew Rhys’ bold reinvention of ‘Perry Mason.’ ”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Antony Starr (“The Boys”)
Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
“Surprisingly sparse category, which means it belongs to ‘The Crown’ by default.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)
Antony Starr (“The Boys”)
Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
“Maybe Regé-Jean Page uses all the outrage over his ‘Bridgerton’ exit to catapult to an Emmy win.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bunch of quality shows with superheroes in them!
Three from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but four from “The Crown” make our first-round list. Gillian Anderson has already won the SAG and the Critics’ Choice Award for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meryl Streep, of course, won an Oscar as the “Iron Lady.” Might there be an echo here after John Lithgow won the supporting-actor Emmy as Winston Churchill in Season 1 of “The Crown,” then Gary Oldman won the Oscar as Churchill for “Darkest Hour?”
Or might Oscar-winning castmate Emerald Fennell (as Camilla Parker-Bowles) or Wunmi Mosaku, the singing sister who ... goes through some things in “Lovecraft Country” get to say “Stand Down Margaret?”
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
- Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)
- Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
- Erin Doherty (“The Crown”)
- Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)
- Chloe Sevigny (“We Are Who We Are”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)
“There’s no stiffer competition in this category than Gillian Anderson (and her Margaret Thatcher wig).”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
“Gillian Anderson’s impersonation of Margaret Thatcher is right up there with Meryl Streep’s—and her wobbling on the moors in inappropriate footwear may even have outdone La Streep.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)
Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)
Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
Chloe Sevigny (“We Are Who We Are”)
“As I was saying, ‘The Crown’ ...”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
Erin Doherty (“The Crown”)
“If you are on ‘The Crown,’ you are nominated!”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
In one of the most evenly matched of all the Emmy races in Round 1, the BuzzMeter panel has spread its support among 14 candidates, with strong rationales for many of them — and someone besides a “Crown” actor on top (Michael Kenneth Williams, who, surprisingly, has yet to win an Emmy).
Of course, second place belongs to “The Crown” — for Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. While sentimentality over the real-life death of his character might come into play, it’s more likely he’ll contend because of just how sharply the actor has refined that portrayal over two seasons.
Panelist Kristen Baldwin thinks HBO’s revival of “In Treatment” will make noise here, but have trouble overcoming the soft-spoken Philip.
- Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
- Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
- John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
- John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)
- Ken Leung (“Industry”)
- Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
- Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
- Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”)
- Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”)
- Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
- Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”)
- Wyatt Russell, (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
Ken Leung (“Industry”)
Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”)
Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)
Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”)
“The men of ‘In Treatment’ make a strong showing, but it’ll be hard to beat Tobias Menzies’ perfect Prince Philip.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)
Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”)
Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)
Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”)
“A tough call, with no dominant show or star as a slam-dunk. Longtime Emmy favorite John Lithgow could sneak another win as the tragic has-been lawyer in ‘Perry Mason,’ but wouldn’t it be great if Michael Kenneth Williams finally took home an Emmy?”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)
Ken Leung (“Industry”)
Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
“Could be an opportunity for Michael Kenneth Williams.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)
Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
Wyatt Russell, (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
“Justice for Omar Little. Michael Kenneth Williams for the win.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Ted Danson, Jane Lynch, Linda Cardellini, Annie Murphy, William Jackson Harper and Nicholas Hoult discuss their fears and their funniest moments.
The gentle “Ted Lasso” is on a breakaway, with the mixed-genre hit “The Flight Attendant” the only other title between it and the goal (says the panel).
That’s not to say the competition isn’t stiff — and varied. Some quirky shows make the list (“PEN15,” “Dickinson”, “Made for Love,” “Search Party”), with “black-ish,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Mom” representing the broadcast networks.
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “Hacks”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “PEN15"
- “Dickinson”
- “Master of None”
- “Search Party”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “black-ish”
- “Made for Love”
- “I Hate Suzie”
- “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- “Girls5Eva”
- “Mom”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
“Dickinson”
“The Flight Attendant”
“PEN15”
“Search Party”
“Cobra Kai”
“black-ish”
“Master of None”
“Hacks”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
“Ted Lasso”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Hacks”
“Cobra Kai”
“PEN15”
“Girls5Eva”
“I Hate Suzie”
“ ‘Ted Lasso’ is the one to beat. With that out of the way, may I suggest you check out ‘I Hate Suzie’ on HBO Max, which is the most brilliant dark comedy about modern womanhood since ‘Fleabag’? Thanks.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
“Ted Lasso”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Hacks”
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
“PEN15”
“Dickinson”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
“Ted Lasso”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“black-ish”
“Made for Love”
“Master of None”
“PEN15”
“Mom”
“This year there’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and everything else. It’s like it’s already won the FIFA Cup of comedy. (I’d love to see ‘Mom’s’ final season make the cut, though. Traditional network comedy that solidly deserves a place at the table.)”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
“Ted Lasso”
“PEN15”
“Search Party”
“Hacks”
“Dickinson”
“I Hate Suzie”
“The Flight Attendant”
“Made for Love”
“ ‘Ted Lasso’ is looking unbeatable to me.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
“Ted Lasso”
“Hacks”
“Master of None”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Flight Attendant”
“PEN15”
“Cobra Kai”
“Dickinson”
“A year after the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ sweep, kindness prevails again with ‘Ted Lasso.’ ”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
This one is shaping up as Kaley Cuoco vs. Jean Smart (a lot of love being shown Smart by the panel, with Sonia Saraiya hoping this is her moment — or at least another moment, as the actress has three wins out of nine nominations), but Cristin Milioti could sneak up on them for the underseen “Made for Love” and “Hamilton” Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry could be in the mix if “Girls5Eva” makes some noise.
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
- Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
- Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
- Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Anna Konkle (“PEN15")
- Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)
- Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”)
- Allison Janney (“Mom”)
- Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5Eva”)
- Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie”)
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
Anna Konkle (“PEN15")
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”)
Anna Konkle (“PEN15")
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie”)
“When you’re done watching ‘I Hate Suzie’ on HBO Max, head over to ‘Hacks,’ starring Jean Smart as a legendary Vegas comedian. Just when you thought ‘Watchmen’ was the best performance of her career …"
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”)
Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”)
Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”)
Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
“I thought most of ‘The Flight Attendant’ was a bunch of frantic nonsense, but Kaley Cuoco sold every ounce (or fifth) of her frazzled character. She’s the one to beat.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5Eva”)
Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”)
Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie”)
Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”)
“Really liked Jean Smart in ‘Hacks,’ and I hope this is her moment.’
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”)
Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Maya Erskine (“PEN15")
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
“Between ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘Hacks,’ it’s shaping up to be a great year for Jean Smart. But you can say that about pretty much any year.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Jason Sudeikis is the favorite, with Oscar winner Michael Douglas close behind him, but at least one panelist hopes William Zabka of “Cobra Kai” sweeps the leg.
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Michael Douglas (“Kominsky Method”)
- Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
- Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
- William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
- William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
- Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
- Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)
- Billy Magnussen (“Made for Love”)
- Martin Freeman (“Breeders”)
- Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”)
- Ben Feldman (“Superstore”)
- Rob McElhenney (“Mythic Quest”)
- Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
- Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
Ben Feldman (“Superstore”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)
Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
Ben Feldman (“Superstore”)
“For three seasons, William Zabka has given one of the funniest small screen performances as ‘Cobra Kai’s’ Johnny Lawrence. Here’s hoping Netflix backs up the FYC money truck and gives him the Emmy push he deserves.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
Michael Douglas (“Kominsky Method”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)
Ben Feldman (“Superstore”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Michael Douglas (“Kominsky Method”)
Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”)
Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn”)
“I hope Jason Sudeikis is building an extra-wide shelf for all the trophies he’ll take home for his career-redefining role as the lovable ‘Ted Lasso.’ (Hoping against hope that Emmy voters got a look at Alan Tudyk as the ‘Resident Alien.’ That deserves to be a breakthrough performance.)”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Michael Douglas (“Kominsky Method”)
Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
Billy Magnussen (“Made for Love”)
Martin Freeman (“Breeders”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”)
“Again, ‘Lasso’ seems unbeatable, but fingers crossed for any attention to Ted Danson.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Michael Douglas (“Kominsky Method”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)
Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)
Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”)
Rob McElhenney (“Mythic Quest”)
Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”)
“After hitting the comedy sweet spot with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Sudeikis has earned the right to wear whatever he wants to the ceremony.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The two standout ladies from “Ted Lasso” rule the roost in an absolutely loaded field.
A staggering 18 actresses received votes in Round 1, with three from “Saturday Night Live” bubbling just under the Top 8 to join castmates and Emmy favorites Kate McKinnon and Maya Rudolph.
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
- Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
- Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Jane Krakowski (“Dickinson”)
- Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Michelle Gomez (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”)
- Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”)
- Laurie Metcalf (“The Conners”)
- Bette Midler (“The Politician”)
- Paula Pell (“Girls5Eva”)
- Mary Steenburgen (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Jane Krakowski (“Dickinson”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”)
Laurie Metcalf (“The Conners”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”)
Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Paula Pell (“Girls5Eva”)
“It’s a tough call between ‘Ted Lasso’s’ two stellar women, but I think Hannah ‘Shame Nun’ Waddingham has the edge.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”)
Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”)
Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”)
Bette Midler (“The Politician”)
“Hard to pick between ‘Ted Lasso’s’ scene-stealing ladies (Hannah Waddington and Juno Temple). And look for lots of representation from ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ brimming-with-talent ensemble.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”)
Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”)
Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”)
Jane Krakowski (“Dickinson”)
Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”)
“It would be cool to see Chloe Fineman get some attention for being such a strong recent addition to the ‘SNL’ cast.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Michelle Gomez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”)
Mary Steenburgen (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
“The Emmy isn’t as good as hand-delivered, fresh-baked biscuits, but Waddingham will take it, I’m sure.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Not to be outdone, the men logged 19 supporting actors receiving first-round votes. With the votes so spread out, there are no slam dunks, but “Ted Lasso” and “Saturday Night Live” have multiple candidates near the top and some panelists hope John Early is finally recognized for his incorrigible scene-stealing on “Search Party.”
Michiel Huisman tops the BuzzMeter’s Round 1 list, though his character’s not exactly a laugh riot — fitting for a show (“The Flight Attendant”) that swings from comedy to mystery to drama to thriller at the drop of an in-flight menu. Costar T.R. Knight also makes the list, also in a non-guffaw-inducing role, as the brother who is the emotional heart of the show.
- Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
- John Early (“Search Party”)
- Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
- Lawrence Fishburne (“Black-ish”)
- Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Ray Romano (“Made for Love”)
- Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
- Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
- Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Don Johnson (“Kenan”)
- T.R. Knight (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Lance Reddick (“Corporate”)
- Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
- Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”)
- Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
John Early (“Search Party”)
Lawrence Fishburne (“Black-ish”)
Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
Don Johnson (“Kenan”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
T.R. Knight (“The Flight Attendant”)
Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”)
Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
Ray Romano (“Made for Love”)
Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
“Oi! As aging footballer Roy Kent, Brett Goldstein was funnier than ‘Step Brothers.’ ”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Ray Romano (“Made for Love”)
T.R. Knight (“The Flight Attendant”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
Lawrence Fishburne (“Black-ish”)
“I suspect the guys from ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ will be jostling for top honors here.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
John Early (“Search Party”)
Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Lance Reddick (“Corporate”)
Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”)
“I see I’m alone here but John Early ought to sweep in this category.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
Ray Romano (“Made for Love”)
Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
“More ‘Ted Lasso,’ less ‘Saturday Night Live’ should be the operative theme here. Except for Bowen Yang. He earned it.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited or anthology series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The George Floyd protests led to a new round of soul-searching about diversity in Hollywood. Our analysis of recent Emmy nominees shows several problem areas.
Limited series continues to be a packed, glamour category with some of the most talked-about titles in any category — and that’s without the sensation “WandaVision” making the Round 1 Top 5.
Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit” and critics’ darling “Small Axe” are formidable competition, but our panel has Michael Coel’s “I May Destroy You” well out in front.
Surprisingly not receiving votes: “The Undoing,” “The Comey Rule” and “The Good Lord Bird.”
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Small Axe”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
- “Genius: Aretha”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
“I May Destroy You”
“Small Axe”
“WandaVision”
“The Mare of Easttown”
“Underground Railroad”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
“I May Destroy You”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Mare of Easttown”
“WandaVision”
“Underground Railroad”
“When you’re done watching ‘I Hate Suzie’ and ‘Hacks’ on HBO Max, move right along to ‘I May Destroy You,’ Michaela Coel’s completely original tour de force.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
“Small Axe”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“I May Destroy You”
“Genius: Aretha”
“The Mare of Easttown”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
“The Mare of Easttown”
“I May Destroy You”
“Underground Railroad”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“WandaVision”
“Always one of the strongest categories, and should expand to eight picks this year. I wonder if late-arriving ‘The Underground Railroad,’ which is a grueling but important achievement, can build enough momentum to overtake the addictive ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ And which of HBO’s hit dramas, ‘Mare of Easttown’ or ‘The Undoing,’ will make the cut?”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“Small Axe”
“I May Destroy You”
“Underground Railroad”
“WandaVision”
“ ‘Small Axe’ is the best but ‘Queen’s Gambit’ is the buzziest.”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
“Small Axe”
“I May Destroy You”
“Underground Railroad”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Mare of Easttown”
“Steve McQueen’s five-movie anthology, ‘Small Axe,’ is the class of a ridiculously competitive category.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
The Emmys have been slow to realize that limited series is TV’s prestige format.
Period romance “Sylvie’s Love” (starring Tessa Thompson and former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha) leads the pack, with the filmed version of Heidi Schreck’s Broadway hit “What the Constitution Means to Me” among those drawing passionate praise.
- “Sylvie’s Love”
- “The Mahalia Jackson Story”
- “Uncle Frank”
- “What the Constitution Means to Me”
- “Oslo”
- “An American Pickle”
- “Euphoria”
- “Christmas on the Square”
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
“Sylvie’s Love”
“What the Constitution Means to Me”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story”
“Uncle Frank”
“An American Pickle”
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
“Sylvie’s Love”
“An American Pickle”
“Christmas on the Square”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story”
“Euphoria”
"[Crosses fingers for a ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ upset]”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story”
“An American Pickle”
“Oslo”
Matt Roush
TV Guide
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”
“Oslo”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story”
“Euphoria”
“I wish this category could give some of its slots to the more-deserving limited series.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
“What the Constitution Means to Me”
“Euphoria”
“Oslo”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story”
“Uncle Frank”
“I absolutely adored ‘What the Constitution Means to Me.’ ”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
“What the Constitution Means to Me”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story”
“Oslo”
“Heidi Schreck’s Broadway play ‘What the Constitution Means To Me’ transfers perfectly to home viewing, every bit as thrilling and vital as it was on stage.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Analysis of the 2020 Emmy nominations reveals large gains over previous years for Black artists, while Latino, Asian representation were disappointingly flat.
It’s a very close race between Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy (winner of the SAG and Critics’ Choice awards for the role), with strong support for all seven actresses receiving votes.
- Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
- Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
- Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
- Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
- Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”)
- Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
“It’s a crowded field, but Michaela Coel deserves the win.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
“Three remarkable Black actresses are likely to be in contention, and how to choose between the riveting newcomer Thuso Mbedu, the electrifying Cynthia Erivo or the ultimate auteur, Michaela Coel? Even so, Anya Taylor-Joy is probably favored, and I can’t imagine this category without Elizabeth Olsen’s sparkling turn in ‘WandaVision.’ ”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
“If it’s not Michaela Coel maybe we should burn the building down?”
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
“Not sure how voters will choose between Coel and Taylor-Joy. It’s one of the best races in Emmy history.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
Ethan Hawke has been nominated for four Oscars and a Tony. He’s a strong candidate for his first Emmy nomination this year — maybe several, for acting in, writing and co-creating and producing “The Good Lord Bird.”
- Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
- Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
- Alessandro Nivola (“Black Narcissus”)
- Chase W. Dillon (“The Underground Railroad”)
- Chris Rock (“Fargo”)
Lorraine Ali
Los Angeles Times
Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
Alessandro Nivola (“Black Narcissus”)
Chase W. Dillon (“The Underground Railroad”)
Kristen Baldwin
Entertainment Weekly
Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
“I can’t get excited about this category, sorry.”
Tom O’Neil
Gold Derby
Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
Matt Roush
TV Guide
Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
Chris Rock (“Fargo”)
“Ethan Hawke’s impassioned take on the zealot John Brown is high among the indelible performances of the last year and shouldn’t be ignored.”
Sonia Saraiya
Vanity Fair
Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
“Ethan Hawke is Ossawattamie John Brown.
Glenn Whipp
Los Angeles Times
Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
“Good lord. Ethan Hawke has never won an Oscar or an Emmy. Let’s fix that this year.”
Categories: Drama series | Drama lead actress | Drama lead actor | Drama supporting actress | Drama supporting actor | Comedy series | Comedy lead actress | Comedy lead actor | Comedy supporting actress | Comedy supporting actor | Limited series | Television movie | Ltd/movie lead actress | Ltd/movie lead actor
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.