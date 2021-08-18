Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Hannah Waddingham talks ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘shame, shame’

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis
On “Ted Lasso,” Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca, the initially vindictive and cynical boss of Jason Sudeikis’ title character.
(Apple TV+)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Google Podcasts

Today, we continue our collaboration with our sister podcast “The Envelope” and its host Yvonne Villarreal. In this episode, she talks with Hannah Waddingham about Waddingham’s Emmy-nominated performance in “Ted Lasso,” the feel-good Apple TV + comedy series that centers on the upbeat, fish-out-of-water American coach of an English soccer team. Waddingham plays the coach’s initially vindictive and cynical boss, Rebecca.

Waddingham also discusses her turn as the “Game of Thrones” nun who infamously yelled “Shame! Shame!” at Cersei Lannister, recounts how doors have opened for her during her career and reflects on her childhood as the daughter of an opera singer.

Advertisement

Host: Yvonne Villarreal

Guest: Actor Hannah Waddingham

More reading:

Those biscuits in ‘Ted Lasso’ look delish. Not so much, says Hannah Waddingham

‘Ted Lasso’s’ Christmas episode wasn’t part of the plan. Here’s how they pulled it off

‘Ted Lasso’ isn’t just a TV show. It’s a vibe

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our intern is Ashlea Brown. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts AwardsEntertainment & ArtsTelevisionEmmys

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement