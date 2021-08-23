Podcast: California’s gun control wars sway the U.S.

Today we talk about California’s huge role in influencing gun control laws in the U.S. and about the backlashes. We discuss the state’s historic 1989 ban on assault weapons and why a federal judge recently issued an order to overturn that ban. And we talk to the mayor of San Jose, who wants his city to be the first in the United States to require gun owners to buy liability insurance. Gun rights advocates are already threatening a lawsuit.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Advertisement

Guests: L.A. Times California Legislature reporter Patrick McGreevy and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

More reading:

California’s long history on assault weapons on the line in court battle

The judge upending California’s gun laws: ‘Blessed’ jurist or ‘stone-cold ideologue’?

Biden huddles with local officials over gun violence as ownership rises