Podcast: California’s gun control wars sway the U.S.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein in front of posters displaying guns
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) speaks in 2013, pushing for federal legislation on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition feeding devices.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)
Today we talk about California’s huge role in influencing gun control laws in the U.S. and about the backlashes. We discuss the state’s historic 1989 ban on assault weapons and why a federal judge recently issued an order to overturn that ban. And we talk to the mayor of San Jose, who wants his city to be the first in the United States to require gun owners to buy liability insurance. Gun rights advocates are already threatening a lawsuit.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times California Legislature reporter Patrick McGreevy and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

More reading:

California’s long history on assault weapons on the line in court battle

The judge upending California’s gun laws: ‘Blessed’ jurist or ‘stone-cold ideologue’?

Biden huddles with local officials over gun violence as ownership rises

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our intern is Ashlea Brown. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
