Podcast: Rep. Adam Schiff on 9/11, 1/6 and what’s next

U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff, chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, became a household name as lead impeachment manager against former President Trump. Now the Southern California-based congressman is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. It’s been an unlikely career path for Schiff. When he began his first term in the House of Representatives in January 2001, his big issue was U.S. recognition of the Armenian genocide.

Then came Sept. 11.

Today is Part 1 of our series on the legacy of 9/11 in California. We’ll begin with national political correspondent Melanie Mason interviewing Schiff on how that one day in 2001 changed the trajectory of his career and American politics forever.

Host: L.A. Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason

Guests: Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank)

