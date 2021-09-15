Podcast: California recall election winners and losers

The polls have closed, and even though ballots are still being counted, the California gubernatorial recall election results are decisive: Voters said no to recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Voters rejected the idea that his progressive policies on COVID-19, on climate change, on everything, were ruining the California dream and that someone else on the ballot could do a better job. So ... what’s next for the Golden State?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times politics reporter Seema Mehta and Sacramento bureau chief John Myers

