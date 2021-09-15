Advertisement
Podcast: California recall election winners and losers

Gov. Gavin Newsom, flanked by flags, speaks into microphones
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a crowd in Sacramento on election night.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
The polls have closed, and even though ballots are still being counted, the California gubernatorial recall election results are decisive: Voters said no to recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Voters rejected the idea that his progressive policies on COVID-19, on climate change, on everything, were ruining the California dream and that someone else on the ballot could do a better job. So ... what’s next for the Golden State?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times politics reporter Seema Mehta and Sacramento bureau chief John Myers

More reading:

Newsom soundly defeats California recall attempt

5 takeaways from Newsom’s big win in California’s recall election

Column: The recall was a colossal waste. But don’t expect California’s GOP to learn from it

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
