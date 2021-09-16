Podcast: Let’s settle the ‘Latinx’ debate once and for all

Today, we delve into the term “Latinx.” Whom does it refer to? Who uses it? And why do people on both the left and the right, Latino and not, get so worked up about it?

Fidel Martinez, who writes the Latinx Files newsletter for the L.A. Times, breaks it down. We’ll also hear from folks who identify as Latinx, and from L.A. Times columnist Jean Guerrero. She used “Latinx” in a tweet recently and has been weathering a backlash ever since.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latinx Files newsletter author Fidel Martinez and L.A. Times columnist Jean Guerrero

