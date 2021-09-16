Advertisement
Podcast: Let’s settle the ‘Latinx’ debate once and for all

A woman surrounded by plants sits on a bench
Andi Xoch, creator of @LatinxWithPlants, outside her home in Boyle Heights.
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Today, we delve into the term “Latinx.” Whom does it refer to? Who uses it? And why do people on both the left and the right, Latino and not, get so worked up about it?

Fidel Martinez, who writes the Latinx Files newsletter for the L.A. Times, breaks it down. We’ll also hear from folks who identify as Latinx, and from L.A. Times columnist Jean Guerrero. She used “Latinx” in a tweet recently and has been weathering a backlash ever since.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latinx Files newsletter author Fidel Martinez and L.A. Times columnist Jean Guerrero

More reading:

Sign up for our Latinx Files newsletter

Why we chose the name Latinx Files for our new newsletter

Latinx Files: The story behind the name, and why Latinx voters are exhausted

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
