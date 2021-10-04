Podcast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on her ‘Never Have I Ever’ fame
Listen to this episode of The Times:
We’re doing another crossover episode with our sister show “Asian Enough.” Today, hosts Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown are joined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever.” She talks about her Tamil roots, her high school self, her very special bond with Mindy Kaling and what it’s like getting mega-famous overnight — during a pandemic.
Host: Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown
Guests: Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
More reading:
You’ll want to learn the name Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. She’s Netflix’s next teen star
‘Never Have I Ever’s’ heroine can be surprisingly cruel. Here’s what’s behind it
‘Never Have I Ever’ is the L.A. immigrant tale I never thought I’d see on TV: My own
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.