Podcast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on her ‘Never Have I Ever’ fame

We’re doing another crossover episode with our sister show “Asian Enough.” Today, hosts Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown are joined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever.” She talks about her Tamil roots, her high school self, her very special bond with Mindy Kaling and what it’s like getting mega-famous overnight — during a pandemic.

Host: Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown

Advertisement

Guests: Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

More reading:

You’ll want to learn the name Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. She’s Netflix’s next teen star

‘Never Have I Ever’s’ heroine can be surprisingly cruel. Here’s what’s behind it

‘Never Have I Ever’ is the L.A. immigrant tale I never thought I’d see on TV: My own