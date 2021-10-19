Podcast: LGBTQ+ comics on Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special

This month, comedy legend Dave Chappelle released his latest stand-up Netflix special, called “The Closer.” It immediately drew criticism for jokes widely viewed as transphobic, and it has created turmoil behind the scenes at Netflix. But there’s also been a backlash to the backlash, by fans who say social justice warriors just want to cancel Chappelle.

One group is particularly well positioned to have insights on the controversy: LGBTQ comedians. Today, we hear from three.

Host: L.A. Times deputy arts and entertainment editor Nate Jackson

Guests: Comedians Tuesday Thomas, Deven Bouchet, and Billy McCartney

