Podcast: The rising left in South America

Gabriel Boric speaks into two microphones
Gabriel Boric, president-elect of Chile, speaks to his supporters after the presidential runoff election on Dec. 19 in Santiago, Chile.
(Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Across Latin America, the political left is making a comeback not seen since the 2000s. Izquierdista presidential candidates won recent elections in Peru and Honduras. Activists are mounting protests against the conservative presidents of Brazil and Colombia.

The left’s biggest win so far is in Chile, where Gabriel Boric was elected president last month. He’ll take office in a country that’s about to rewrite its constitution, which was put into place by former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Today, we speak about this “pink tide” and what it could mean for a region coming to terms with soaring inequality, a legacy of colonialism and a bloody, authoritarian history.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell and Universidad de Chile professor Claudia Heiss

More reading:

Leftist lawmaker Boric wins polarized election in Chile, to become nation’s youngest president

Chile’s new president (Taylor’s version): Gabriel Boric is a Swiftie

Chileans approve rewriting of constitution in landslide vote

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
