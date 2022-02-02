Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Mexico’s murdered journalists

Mexico murdered journalists
A woman posts photos of murdered journalists last week during a national protest in Mexico City against the murder of journalists Lourdes Maldonado López and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel.

(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Mexico trails just Syria and Iraq as the deadliest country in the world to be a journalist. That’s according to data collected from 2000 through 2022 by the Committee to Protect Journalists. And the Mexican government has done little to stop it.

But in the wake of the murder of four reporters so far this year — José Luis Gamboa, Margarito Martínez Esquivel, Lourdes Maldonado López and Roberto Toledo — Mexican journalists are openly criticizing President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and government officials like never before.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell

More reading:

Journalists throughout Mexico say enough to killings and crimes against press

Photojournalist shot to death outside his home in Tijuana

She told Mexico’s president she feared for her life. Then she was killed

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationLatino Life

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement