Podcast: We enter the metaverse — and return

Metaverse guy
In this 2021 photo, software engineer Hadrien Gurnel explores the most detailed 3D map of the universe with the virtual reality software VIRUP, near Lausanne, Switzerland.
(Laurent Gillieron / Keystone via Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Everybody is talking about the metaverse right now. But Times host Gustavo Arellano didn’t want to just talk about it; he wanted to experience it firsthand.

And so off he went inside the metaverse with a guide. Is it all it’s cracked up to be?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Electronic Frontier Foundation director of investigations Dave Maass

More reading:

Explainer: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

Want to glimpse our metaverse future? Theme parks are already on the case

Op-Ed: Mark Zuckerberg makes a ‘mwahahaha’ metaverse move

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
