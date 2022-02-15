Advertisement
Podcast: A labor union with your latte?

Starbucks union
Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a viewing of their union election on Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks workers have voted to unionize over the company’s objections, pointing the way to a new labor model for the 50-year-old coffee giant.
(Joshua Bessex / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The U.S. labor movement has experienced a resurgence in recent years in sectors that historically have hired younger people. And one of the biggest battlegrounds is where you get your lattes. Today, we’re taking you to a Starbucks in Santa Cruz, where workers are demanding more from their corporate employer.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Suhauna Hussain

More reading:

Starbucks workers at Santa Cruz store file union petition, joining a national push

Did baristas lose their jobs because of COVID-19 or because they tried to unionize?

Starbucks workers vote to unionize at a store in Buffalo, N.Y.

