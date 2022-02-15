Podcast: A labor union with your latte?
The U.S. labor movement has experienced a resurgence in recent years in sectors that historically have hired younger people. And one of the biggest battlegrounds is where you get your lattes. Today, we’re taking you to a Starbucks in Santa Cruz, where workers are demanding more from their corporate employer.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Suhauna Hussain
More reading:
Starbucks workers at Santa Cruz store file union petition, joining a national push
Did baristas lose their jobs because of COVID-19 or because they tried to unionize?
Starbucks workers vote to unionize at a store in Buffalo, N.Y.
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.