Podcast: A labor union with your latte?

The U.S. labor movement has experienced a resurgence in recent years in sectors that historically have hired younger people. And one of the biggest battlegrounds is where you get your lattes. Today, we’re taking you to a Starbucks in Santa Cruz, where workers are demanding more from their corporate employer.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Suhauna Hussain

