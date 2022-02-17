Podcast: Homeless prisoners of the suburban dream
A new podcast series from KPCC and LAist Studios called “Imperfect Paradise: Home Is Life” zeroes in on the battles over homelessness in suburban communities. Today, we air Episode 2 of this three-part series, which focuses on an effort in 2018 to build housing for unhoused people in the Orange County city of Fullerton.
Host: KPCC reporter Jill Replogle
