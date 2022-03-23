Podcast: The medieval prince that Putin adores

In the war for Ukraine, it’s Zelensky versus Putin. Two men with essentially the same first name fighting for their place in history — not just for their respective countries but for the ancestral roots that Russia and Ukraine share, and that both rulers claim to be the true defender of.

And a prince, who ruled more than 1,000 years ago — known in Russia as Vladimir the Great and in Ukraine as Volodymyr the Great — lies at the heart of that intertwined history. We get into that today.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: University of Cambridge lecturer in early Slavonic culture Olenka Pevny

