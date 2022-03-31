Podcast: In praise of long-scorned Black women’s hair
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars for a joke the latter made about the hairstyle of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, it brought forth the politics of Black hair, especially the hair of Black women. Long maligned, it’s getting more attention than ever, from the sisterlocks of prospective Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to anti-discrimination bills passed on the state and local level.
Today, we talk about the issue with two L.A. Times writers who bring their own personal history to the subject.
Host: L.A. Times D.C. reporter Erin B. Logan
Guests: L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith
