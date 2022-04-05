Podcast: Here’s what’s slowing down the Jan. 6 investigation

Hundreds of people have been charged with federal crimes in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The amount of evidence against many of the insurrectionists is growing. But sorting through it all has ground many of these criminal cases to a halt.

Today, in the first of a two-part series on the Jan. 6 investigations, why it might take years to prosecute all the rioters who invaded the Capitol, and how difficult it will be to make charges stick.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Capitol Hill reporter Sarah D. Wire

