Podcast: Come fly the toxic skies
An L.A. Times investigation found that jet engine oil can leak into the air supply of passenger planes, creating a toxic cocktail that can lead to health problems. It happens with alarming frequency across all airlines — and that’s despite the industry and its regulators saying otherwise. The Times investigation just might result in real-world change.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times investigations reporter Kiera Feldman
