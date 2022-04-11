Podcast: Come fly the toxic skies

An L.A. Times investigation found that jet engine oil can leak into the air supply of passenger planes, creating a toxic cocktail that can lead to health problems. It happens with alarming frequency across all airlines — and that’s despite the industry and its regulators saying otherwise. The Times investigation just might result in real-world change.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigations reporter Kiera Feldman

