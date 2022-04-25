Advertisement
Podcast: Helping and hoping in Ukraine

A woman and man drop potatoes into rows of rich dirt in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Lera Korohodina and her boyfriend, Sasha Ribchuk, drop small potatoes into the neatly created rows of rich dirt in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on April 23.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
As Russia’s war against Ukraine enters its third month, ordinary Ukrainians continue to upend their lives to protect their homeland. Today, we’ll hear the stories of three Ukrainians who came to the aid of their country in its hour of greatest need.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum

More reading:

Full coverage of the war in Ukraine

Ukraine war heroes: A student spiriting supplies to soldiers. A DJ answering calls about the missing

Ukrainian citizens trapped as Russia attacks hospitals, schools and refuses evacuations

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
