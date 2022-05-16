Podcast: The Future of Abortion Part 3 | Money

Roe vs. Wade is expected to be struck down this summer, which would mean abortion will no longer be a federally protected right. If that happens, about half the states will probably ban abortion altogether, or make getting one a lot more difficult. But for those who live in Texas, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, it’s already hard to get an abortion.

Today, we look at how Texas has made it nearly impossible for low-income women to get an abortion. And how other states want to copy that. Read the transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Houston Bureau Chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske

More reading and listening:

