Podcast: Desperately seeking restaurant workers

A server in a retro uniform carries plates of food at Du-par’s Restaurant at the Original Farmers Market.
By David ToledoAudio Producer 
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The pandemic has made a lot of us rethink a lot of things. On the forefront of that existential rethink: restaurant workers.

This realignment of priorities and personal interests drove lots of restaurant workers to quit. Now, two years after COVID-19 upended the restaurant industry, so many food spots are still short-staffed and help-wanted signs are seemingly everywhere. That’s motivating employers to offer better pay, conditions and perks.

Today, L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga discusses why the labor shortage is still a big problem for restaurant owners across the country and how they can persuade workers to come back. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga

More reading:

These workers left their restaurant jobs in the Great Resignation. Where are they now?

The summer when restaurant workers rose up

‘Are you breathing? Hired.’ Why SoCal restaurants are still deeply short-staffed

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
David Toledo

David Toledo is an award-winning audio producer and storyteller with the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, he was an associate producer on various ABC News shows. He produced segments on their daily news podcast “Start Here,” as well as their LGBTQ+ culture podcast “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” and their entertainment news show “Close Up with Kelley Carter.” Before that, he was an early member of the audio team at CNN, where he produced shows covering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump era and the racial reckoning of 2020. He is originally from Medellin, Colombia, but now calls Brooklyn his home. He graduated from UC Irvine with a degree in political science and is an avid long-distance runner.

