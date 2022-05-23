Podcast: Desperately seeking restaurant workers

The pandemic has made a lot of us rethink a lot of things. On the forefront of that existential rethink: restaurant workers.

This realignment of priorities and personal interests drove lots of restaurant workers to quit. Now, two years after COVID-19 upended the restaurant industry, so many food spots are still short-staffed and help-wanted signs are seemingly everywhere. That’s motivating employers to offer better pay, conditions and perks.

Today, L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga discusses why the labor shortage is still a big problem for restaurant owners across the country and how they can persuade workers to come back. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga

