Podcast: The drag mothers of Los Angeles

Melissa Fierce
Melissa Fierce at both her apartment and her friend’s makeup studio in South Central on a Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Fierce is a drag mother.
(Emily Monforte/For The Times)
Drag culture is one of the most iconic forms of expression within the LGBTQ community. For outsiders looking in, drag culture looks fun and flamboyant. But for lots of queens, it’s about so much more than the flashy fun. It’s about family.

Today, we dig deep into drag, specifically drag mothers who keep the culture afloat and show us what family can be for some in the LGBTQ community.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Times producer Ashlea Brown

More reading:

All hail the drag queens raising L.A.’s tight-knit families

Essential California: A drag laureate for West Hollywood?

How drag has changed the face of art, fashion, and beauty

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
