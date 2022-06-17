Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: To be queer in Singapore

Titus Low posing next to his user name for his Onlyfans account and Twitter: @Tituslow22, a signage his artist friend made.
Titus Low posing in his Leedon Heights condo unit next to his user name for his Onlyfans account and Twitter: @Tituslow22, a signage his artist friend made.
(Amrita Chandradas / For The Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Just this year, Singapore’s top court upheld section 377A. That’s a British colonial-era law prohibiting consenting sex between men. And while the government says it doesn’t strictly enforce that law, anyone who breaks it could face up to two years behind bars.

Meanwhile, thousands of Queer Singaporean activists and LGBTQ allies will gather in Hong Lim Park this weekend for an annual gay pride event — and send a clear message to lawmakers that they’re done being denied their basic human rights.

Read the full transcript here.

Advertisement

Host: The Times producer David Toledo

More reading:

Pink Dot: Singapore’s yearly pride celebration gets bigger and brighter

A Singaporean erotic OnlyFans star faces months in prison — and sparks a debate

Same-sex penguin parents spark literary controversy in Singapore

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement