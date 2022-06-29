Podcast: Can companies help protect abortion?
President Biden has vowed to help protect the ability of those who seek abortions to travel to other states. California and other states have stepped up to offer expanded access. And now companies are vowing to do what they can to help their employees continue to access abortion. But how much do those vows from private businesses really matter?
Today, we talk about how corporations are stepping up when the government won’t. But are they actually changing anything in a meaningful way? Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean
More reading:
Companies vow to help employees access abortion after Roe vs. Wade is overturned
Hollywood companies vow to pay travel costs for abortions after Roe vs. Wade decision
How Apple, Levi Strauss and other U.S. companies are creating a brand-new abortion benefit
