Podcast: Musicians for abortion rights redux

At this year’s Glastonbury music festival , performers openly criticized onstage the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which happened that same week. It recalled a similar movement nearly 30 years earlier, when feminist rock groups started Rock for Choice and rallied a generation to fight for abortion access.

Today, the history of that movement — and whether it can happen again. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times music reporter Suzy Exposito

