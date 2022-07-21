Podcast: Musicians for abortion rights redux
At this year’s Glastonbury music festival , performers openly criticized onstage the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which happened that same week. It recalled a similar movement nearly 30 years earlier, when feminist rock groups started Rock for Choice and rallied a generation to fight for abortion access.
Today, the history of that movement — and whether it can happen again. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times music reporter Suzy Exposito
In the ’90s, a new breed of rock stars organized for abortion rights. Could that happen today?
Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo and other performers slam Supreme Court at Glastonbury
