Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Taiwan prepares for China’s wrath

A person using a phone walks in front of a large screen showing a news broadcast about China's military exercises
A person looking at a phone walks in front of a large screen in Beijing showing a news broadcast about China’s military exercises encircling Taiwan — a show of force by China after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island.
(Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Last week, Nancy Pelosi became the first House speaker in a quarter-century to visit Taiwan. China viewed Pelosi’s trip as a direct challenge. As tensions over the self-governed island ratchet up, Taiwan is preparing for war. But are its people ready?

We get into that today. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang

More reading:

Advertisement

Fears of a Chinese invasion have Taiwanese civilians taking up target practice

News Analysis: As Pelosi leaves Taiwan, stability in Asia grows more precarious

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement