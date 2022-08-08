Podcast: Taiwan prepares for China’s wrath
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Last week, Nancy Pelosi became the first House speaker in a quarter-century to visit Taiwan. China viewed Pelosi’s trip as a direct challenge. As tensions over the self-governed island ratchet up, Taiwan is preparing for war. But are its people ready?
We get into that today. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang
More reading:
Fears of a Chinese invasion have Taiwanese civilians taking up target practice
News Analysis: As Pelosi leaves Taiwan, stability in Asia grows more precarious
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.