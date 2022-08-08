Podcast: Taiwan prepares for China’s wrath

Last week, Nancy Pelosi became the first House speaker in a quarter-century to visit Taiwan. China viewed Pelosi’s trip as a direct challenge. As tensions over the self-governed island ratchet up, Taiwan is preparing for war. But are its people ready?

We get into that today. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang

