Podcast: The Haiti-Chile connection

A crowd of masked people outside an airport terminal
A family prepares for a Jan. 30 flight to Chile from Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
(Odelyn Joseph / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Today, we offer episode 2 of “A Line in the Land,” from our friends at Texas Public Radio and the Houston Chronicle. It’s a podcast that explores the human story behind the Haitian immigration journey. On this episode, hosts Elizabeth Trovall and Joey Palacios try to answer the question of why many Haitians went to Chile after Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake. And what happened to those refugees when the Chilean government became more hostile to immigration.

Read the full transcript here.

Hosts: Elizabeth Trovall and Joey Palacios

