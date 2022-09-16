The Times podcast: Back to the moon — and beyond?
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Sometime soon, NASA plans to launch a powerful new rocket. The launch is part of an ambitious quest to get people back to the moon for the first time in half a century — and just maybe, even further.
Today, why the U.S. and its partners are determined to go back to the moon and the role politics plays when we reach for the stars. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany
and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
