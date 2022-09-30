Advertisement
The Times podcast: The rise, fall and rise of Lula

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrate in 2019 after Brazil’s Supreme Court voted to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for his eventual release.
(STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Brazilians are heading to the polls on Sunday to choose between two very different candidates: current president Jair Bolsonaro and a former one, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, more popularly known as Lula. The icon of the left spent years in prison on corruption charges but is now on the cusp of regaining the presidency.

Today, we talk about how that happened. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum

More reading:

Three years ago he was in prison. Now he’s poised to be Brazil’s next president

Echoing Trump, Brazil’s president prepares for election loss by declaring vote rigged

COVID-19 cautionary tales from India and Brazil

