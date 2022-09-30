The Times podcast: The rise, fall and rise of Lula
Brazilians are heading to the polls on Sunday to choose between two very different candidates: current president Jair Bolsonaro and a former one, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, more popularly known as Lula. The icon of the left spent years in prison on corruption charges but is now on the cusp of regaining the presidency.
Today, we talk about how that happened. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum
