The Times podcast: The Iranian diaspora rises up

A woman, wearing eyeliner in green, white and red, looks up
A demonstrator attends a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Iran. Amini, 22, was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code.
(Andreea Alexandru / Associated Press)
Mahsa Amini died Sept. 16 in Iran after an encounter with the country’s so-called morality police. Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets in protest of the country’s modesty laws. But what began as a call for women’s rights in Iran has since ballooned into something so much bigger.

Today, we hear from the Iranian diaspora about why they’re protesting in solidarity. Read the full transcript here.

Host: L.A. Times podcast producer Asal Ehsanipour

Guests: L.A. Times diaspora reporter Sarah Parvini

‘Woman, life, freedom’: L.A. protest over Iran draws thousands

Nothing to lose’: Iran’s protesters step up their defiance as a potential showdown looms

In protests over death of Mahsa Amini, internet is key to planning. Can Iran block access?

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Madalyn Amato. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.

