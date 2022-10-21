The Times podcast: Coyotes go urban; humans freak out
In June, at a Manhattan Beach City Council meeting, residents lined up to share their concerns about a predator that roams their streets, terrorizing them and killing their pets: coyotes. They’re an important part of the American West, but suburbanites are now advocating for their wholesale extermination. But is there another option, a way to co-exist peacefully?
Today, we examine this controversy.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagún
