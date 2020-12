Shannon Lin is a podcast producer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at KQED in San Francisco as a breaking news reporter and producer where she covered everything from COVID-19 outbreaks in state prisons to the spread of misinformation in the Mandarin-speaking community on WeChat. Before that, she interned at WNYC and NPR’s All Things Considered. She’s a Bay Area native and the proud daughter of Taiwanese immigrants.