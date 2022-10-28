The Times podcast: Our Masters of Disasters know it’s windy

Who doesn’t like a nice breeze? A gorgeous zephyr? But the bad winds: They’re bad. And in Southern California right now, we’re going through some of the most notorious bad winds of them all: the Santa Anas.

Today, our Masters of Disasters talk about the howling devil winds in honor of the spooky season. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times coastal reporter Rosanna Xia, and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth

