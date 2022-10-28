The Times podcast: Our Masters of Disasters know it’s windy
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Who doesn’t like a nice breeze? A gorgeous zephyr? But the bad winds: They’re bad. And in Southern California right now, we’re going through some of the most notorious bad winds of them all: the Santa Anas.
Today, our Masters of Disasters talk about the howling devil winds in honor of the spooky season. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times coastal reporter Rosanna Xia, and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth
More reading:
No emergency outages after Santa Ana winds prompted Southern California fire danger warnings
Why it’s been so warm and windy in Southern California this winter
Diablo winds can feed Northern California fires. Here’s how they form
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Roberto Reyes. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.