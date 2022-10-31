The Times podcast: Democrats try abortion rights pitch with Latinos
The overturning of Roe vs. Wade this summer offered Democrats a new playbook for the Nov. 8 midterm elections when it comes to winning the Latino vote: Promise to protect abortion rights. It’s a move that goes against the long-held assumption that Latinos skew socially conservative and hold antiabortion views rooted in their religious beliefs.
Today, as part of our ongoing coverage of the midterm elections, a race in New Mexico gives us a window into the gamble that access to abortions can help Democrats win over Latinos. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason
