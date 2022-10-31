Advertisement
The Times podcast: Democrats try abortion rights pitch with Latinos

People sit around a table.
Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic candidate in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, mingled with residents at the Mimbres Valley Harvest Festival in Mimbres, N.M., on Sept. 24.
(Melanie Mason / Los Angeles Times)
The overturning of Roe vs. Wade this summer offered Democrats a new playbook for the Nov. 8 midterm elections when it comes to winning the Latino vote: Promise to protect abortion rights. It’s a move that goes against the long-held assumption that Latinos skew socially conservative and hold antiabortion views rooted in their religious beliefs.

Today, as part of our ongoing coverage of the midterm elections, a race in New Mexico gives us a window into the gamble that access to abortions can help Democrats win over Latinos. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Roberto Reyes. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
