The Times podcast: Democrats try abortion rights pitch with Latinos

The overturning of Roe vs. Wade this summer offered Democrats a new playbook for the Nov. 8 midterm elections when it comes to winning the Latino vote: Promise to protect abortion rights. It’s a move that goes against the long-held assumption that Latinos skew socially conservative and hold antiabortion views rooted in their religious beliefs.

Today, as part of our ongoing coverage of the midterm elections, a race in New Mexico gives us a window into the gamble that access to abortions can help Democrats win over Latinos. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason

