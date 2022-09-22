Advertisement
California

Your guide to the 2022 California midterm election

photo illustration of an arrow flowing into a ballot drop box
Photo illustration for June 7, 2022 primary election guide.
(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
1

California voters head to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general and local races, including Los Angeles mayor and L.A. County sheriff. There are seven ballot propositions and races for U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and state Assembly member.

'I Voted' stickers at a polling station in California

What is a midterm election? And what are the stakes in 2022?

For as long as anyone can remember, pundits have used the “midterm” label for elections halfway between presidential elections. But what does it mean?

Industry, CA, Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Mail in ballots are processed at a County facility where they are received from the post office, opened, sorted and verified then sent to be counted in Downey. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

What to know about California’s midterm election

Statewide offices, congressional seats, L.A. mayor, propositions — including on abortion, sports betting and taxes — are up in the November election.

2

How and where to vote

Ballots will be in the mail to all 22 million registered voters in the state no later than Oct. 10. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Californians can register to vote or check their status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Here’s how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in California’s midterm election Nov. 8.

3

Endorsements

To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting.

Illustration of the California state flag surrounded by coins that depict some of the biggest issues voters will be considering in the upcoming November election.

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for November 2022

The L.A. Times’ editorial board endorsements for statewide ballot measures, elected offices in Los Angeles city and county, L.A. Unified School District board, L.A. county superior court, statewide offices, the state Legislature and U.S. House and Senate seats.

4

What propositions are on your ballot?

Of the seven statewide propositions on the ballot, gambling — unsurprisingly — has attracted the most lucre. A simple majority is required to pass all these propositions.

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Vote center lead Rachel Hadlock-Piltz, prepares "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. "I really enjoy this part of the job," Rachel said. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

California’s 2022 election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, the Legislature and Congress, as well as local contests and statewide ballot initiatives.

INGLEWOOD CA - OCT. 30, 2020. A voter walks through voting booths after casting his ballot at the Forum, which was open for early voting on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

What to know about California’s November ballot propositions

California’s November election will feature seven statewide ballot measures.

5

Tracking the money

Image of Newsom and Dahle

Track the money flowing into the California governor’s race

Here’s who has raised the most money and where it is coming from ahead of the 2022 California governor’s election.

6

Our columnists weigh in

Column: Trump cultists are trying to sabotage election officials with ‘paper terrorism.’ Don’t let them win

Along with Trump-fueled lies and misinformation, election officials are facing ‘paper terrorism,’ a deliberate attempt to gum up their works.

7

Follow state and congressional races

map of California's 27th congressional district

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House. Here are 10 races to watch.

Los Angeles, CA - August 24 Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks a Homekey site to announce the latest round of awards for homeless housing projects across the state on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California Politics: Newsom commits to a gubernatorial debate

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., is interviewed in his Longworth Building office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

California Republican Rep. David Valadao, who voted to impeach Trump, survives primary

Left, May 27 photo of Gov. Gavin Newsom during an event in San Francisco. Right, California State Senator and gubernatorial candidate. Brian Dahle. (Eric Risberg, Lorie Leilani Shelley / AP, BrianDahle.com)

Voters dissatisfied about direction of California but still back Newsom, poll shows

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 - - Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso arrives with his dog Hudson before holding a news conference to discuss opponent Rep. Karen Bass' connection to the Mark Ridley-Thomas corruption case at Caruso Corporate Offices at The Grove in Los Angeles on September 8,, 2022. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Huge Caruso ad buy: $17 million in broadcast TV time for remaining weeks of mayoral race

NEW YORK, USA - JUNE 24: Thousands take streets to protest against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in New York City, United States. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As midterm elections near, here’s how to read polls without driving yourself crazy

From left; Rep. Mike Garcia, former Assembly member Christy Smith and combat veteran John Quaye Quartey

Democrats battle to take on vulnerable California Republican Rep. Mike Garcia

Seal Beach resident Danielle Sams stands in front of the city's pier.

Galvanized by abortion fight, Orange County women could upend congressional races

From left; Rep. Mike Garcia, former Assembly member Christy Smith

California races that will shape control of Congress come into focus after primary

Lance Christensen and Tony Thurmond

In nonpartisan race for California superintendent of public instruction, it’s all politics

8

Follow more election coverage

9

Latest news

