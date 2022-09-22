Your guide to the 2022 California midterm election

1
California voters head to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general and local races, including Los Angeles mayor and L.A. County sheriff. There are seven ballot propositions and races for U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and state Assembly member.
For as long as anyone can remember, pundits have used the “midterm” label for elections halfway between presidential elections. But what does it mean?
Statewide offices, congressional seats, L.A. mayor, propositions — including on abortion, sports betting and taxes — are up in the November election.
How and where to vote
Ballots will be in the mail to all 22 million registered voters in the state no later than Oct. 10. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.
Californians can register to vote or check their status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.
Endorsements
To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting.
What propositions are on your ballot?
Of the seven statewide propositions on the ballot, gambling — unsurprisingly — has attracted the most lucre. A simple majority is required to pass all these propositions.
Tracking the money
Our columnists weigh in
Column: Trump cultists are trying to sabotage election officials with ‘paper terrorism.’ Don’t let them win
Follow state and congressional races
Follow more election coverage
Latest news
