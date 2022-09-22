Your guide to the 2022 California midterm election

Ballots will be in the mail to all 22 million registered voters in the state no later than Oct. 10. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Californians can register to vote or check their status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California Here’s how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in California’s midterm election Nov. 8.