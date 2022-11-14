The Times podcast: How to end political violence
Political violence has been a part of this country since its founding. But right now, many people feel it’s a disturbing trend on a sharp and dangerous upswing. Such acts of political violence started ramping up long before the midterm elections. And the people who study it are worried.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times national politics reporter Melanie Mason
