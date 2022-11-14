Advertisement
The Times podcast: How to end political violence

Prayer vigil Capitol Hill
Members of Congress and staff participate in a prayer vigil on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington to mark one year after supporters of President Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm Joe Biden’s victory.

Listen to this episode of The Times:

Political violence has been a part of this country since its founding. But right now, many people feel it’s a disturbing trend on a sharp and dangerous upswing. Such acts of political violence started ramping up long before the midterm elections. And the people who study it are worried.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national politics reporter Melanie Mason

More reading:

‘We are a tinderbox’: Political violence is ramping up, experts warn

Read our full coverage of the violent attack on Paul Pelosi

Rep. Steve Scalise and three others shot on a Virginia baseball field in apparent act of political violence

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
