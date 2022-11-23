Advertisement
The Times podcast: Your future meal might be grasshoppers

Central de Abastos Oaxaca
Alicia Garcia Perez, 18, and her brother Demetrio Garcia Perez, 31, sell grasshoppers at the Central de Abastos. Each purple bag with white stripes weighs 5 kilograms.
(Eva Lepiz / For The Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Grasshopper hunting has been going on in Mexico for thousands of years, but lately eating them has gained wider acceptance. Consumption of the jumpy little protein-packed insects is booming, and more and more restaurants are putting them on the menu ... and not just in Mexico.

Today, chapulines, the world of harvesting and eating grasshoppers in Mexico. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Leila Miller

