The Times podcast: Your future meal might be grasshoppers
Grasshopper hunting has been going on in Mexico for thousands of years, but lately eating them has gained wider acceptance. Consumption of the jumpy little protein-packed insects is booming, and more and more restaurants are putting them on the menu ... and not just in Mexico.
Today, chapulines, the world of harvesting and eating grasshoppers in Mexico. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Leila Miller
