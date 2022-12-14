The Times podcast: Will Swifties take down Ticketmaster?

After Ticketmaster botched sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour, her die-hard fans, known as Swifties, did more than just whine on social media. They took political action, calling their representatives in Congress and flagging their concerns to other lawmakers across the country. Some Swifties even filed a lawsuit.

Advertisement

This is far from the first time Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, have been accused of unfairly monopolizing the ticket market. And after another debacle last week that left Bad Bunny fans stranded outside his sold-out concert in Mexico City, it’s clear it won’t be the last time either.

Today, we look at whether the latest backlash is big enough to finally break Ticketmaster’s stranglehold on the live music market.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter August Brown and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

More reading:

More bad news for Swifties: Ticketmaster cancels Friday on-sale for Taylor’s Eras tour

You better lawyer up, Ticketmaster: Taylor Swift fans file Eras Tour lawsuit

Essential Politics: Will Taylor Swift end Ticketmaster’s dominance?