The Times podcast: Dance raves in, dissent out as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince dictates new social order
Something unexpected is going on in traditionally conservative Saudi Arabia.
Over the last few years, the kingdom has been announcing a loosening of social restrictions at a surprising rate. Movie theaters are reopening, new professional opportunities for women are popping up and the country is hosting Western-style music festivals.
It’s all part of a plan by the country’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who says he wants to dramatically transform his country.
Today, how the prince’s push comes with a price: While dancing in Saudi Arabia might be in these days, political dissent is still most definitely out. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos
