The Times podcast: 3 men of color, 3 LAPD encounters. 3 deaths

In a span of 25 hours, three men of color died after encounters with Los Angeles police officers. Could a change in tactics long asked for by activists have prevented the deaths?

Today, we talk about the incidents, the aftermath — and what’s next. Read the full transcript here.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton and L.A. Times metro columnist Erika D. Smith

More reading:

Column: MLK had a dream about ending police brutality. In L.A., we’re clearly still dreaming

LAPD’s repeated tasing of teacher who died appears excessive, experts say

Amid concerns over three deaths, LAPD releases video