The Times podcast: 3 men of color, 3 LAPD encounters. 3 deaths
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
In a span of 25 hours, three men of color died after encounters with Los Angeles police officers. Could a change in tactics long asked for by activists have prevented the deaths?
Today, we talk about the incidents, the aftermath — and what’s next. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton and L.A. Times metro columnist Erika D. Smith
More reading:
Column: MLK had a dream about ending police brutality. In L.A., we’re clearly still dreaming
LAPD’s repeated tasing of teacher who died appears excessive, experts say
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.