The Times podcast: Turkey and Syria’s earthquake, California’s ‘Big One’
An earthquake as devastating as the one that hit Turkey and Syria this month has been forecast to hit Southern California for decades. What can residents and government agencies do to prepare?
Today, our Masters of Disasters examine the aftermath of these earthquakes and give us their tips for planning ahead. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron-Gong Lin II, and L.A. Times coastal reporter Rosanna Xia
More reading:
California faces threat from the type of back-to-back mega-earthquakes that devastated Turkey
A deadly building flaw common in California brings destruction and misery to Turkey, Syria
