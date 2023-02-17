The Times podcast: Dianne Feinstein calls it a career
California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced this week she will not run for reelection next year, ending a legendary career that saw her go from San Francisco City Hall to Capitol Hill. With her upcoming retirement, there’s much speculation as to who will replace her.
Today, we look back at the career of the storied politician and look ahead as to who’ll be running for Feinstein’s seat. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times political columnist Mark Z. Barabak
More reading:
Sen. Feinstein makes it official: She will retire at the end of her current term
Dianne Feinstein retires: Looking back on tragedy, triumph and her contentious perseverance
Column: Dianne Feinstein is one of California’s greats. Let’s remember her that way
About The Times