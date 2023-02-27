The Times podcast: A new age for mental health in workplaces?
Faced with high levels of worker stress, anxiety and burnout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies pledged that employee mental health would become a top priority. But actions haven’t always followed promises.
Today, we look into what bosses and employees can do to better the workplace. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga, and The Times senior producer Denise Guerra
