The Times podcast: A new age for mental health in workplaces?

Faced with high levels of worker stress, anxiety and burnout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies pledged that employee mental health would become a top priority. But actions haven’t always followed promises.

Today, we look into what bosses and employees can do to better the workplace. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga, and The Times senior producer Denise Guerra

