The Times podcast: Our Masters of Disasters take on toxic spills

East Palestine, Ohio
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The recent release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment was a reminder of how devastating such environmental events are for poor communities. Can we prevent the next one?

Today, our Masters of Disasters reconvene to talk toxic contamination and cleanup — and why toxic spills will probably never go away. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe, L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth, and L.A. Times reporter Erin B. Logan

